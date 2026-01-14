Chattanooga announces 2026 football schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring five games in the Scenic City and seven road contests.

Chattanooga opens its 2026 slate with an Aug. 29 visit to Carrollton, Ga., to take on West Georgia of the UAC. The Mocs then return home the following week to open SoCon play against regional rival Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles will be participating in their first season in the SoCon in 2026.

Another road tilt against a UAC club follows one week later, with a Sept. 12 visit to Eastern Kentucky. Chattanooga then faces back-to-back South Carolina SoCon foes, with Wofford coming to Finley Stadium on Sept. 19 and a trip to Charleston to visit The Citadel one week later on Sept. 26.

Chattanooga then travels to another school in the Volunteer State to open October, with an Oct. 3 trip to ETSU. The Mocs host Samford one week later before a bye week. The final two October games for the Mocs both come on the road, with a trip to Western Carolina Oct. 24 and an outing at VMI on Halloween.

The final home game of the 2026 season opens November, with Mercer coming to Finley Stadium Nov. 7. Chattanooga then heads to Greenville, S.C., to face Furman in the final SoCon game of the season, followed by a trip outside SoCon territory to take on Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 21.

Below is Chattanooga’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Chattanooga Football Schedule

08/29 – at West Georgia

09/05 – Tennessee Tech*

09/12 – at Eastern Kentucky

09/19 – Wofford*

09/26 – at The Citadel*

10/03 – at ETSU*

10/10 – Samford*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at Western Carolina*

10/31 – at VMI*

11/07 – Mercer*

11/14 – at Furman*

11/21 – at Alabama

* SoCon contest.

The Mocs finished the 2025 campaign 5-7 and 4-4 in SoCon play. Chattanooga enters its eighth season under coach Rusty Wright, who is 42-34 (33-19 SoCon) at the university.