Chattanooga adds Stetson to 2025 football schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs have added the Stetson Hatters to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Stetson University was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga via a state public records request.

Chattanooga will host Stetson at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Mocs will pay the Hatters a $150,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Chattanooga, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and Stetson, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have never met on the gridiron in their history.

The addition of Stetson should round out Chattanooga’s non-conference slate in 2025, although it was previously full. An Oct. 4 trip to face the Kennesaw State Owls will likely not be played following their transition to Conference USA.

The Mocs are scheduled to open the 2025 season with back-to-back in-state road trips to face the Memphis Tigers on Aug. 30 and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 6. Chattanooga is also slated to visit the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 20 that season.

Chattanooga is the first known non-conference opponent for Stetson’s 2025 schedule.

The 2025 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, so both Chattanooga and Stetson will play eight conference games with up to four non-conference opponents.

Football Schedules