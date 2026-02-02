Charlotte, Old Dominion schedule football series for 2027, 2031

The Charlotte 49ers and Old Dominion Monarchs have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2031 seasons, the schools announced Monday.

The series opens on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027, when Charlotte travels to S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., to face Old Dominion. Four seasons later, the matchup returns to Charlotte, with the 49ers hosting the Monarchs at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2031.

Charlotte, a member of the American Athletic Conference, and Old Dominion, representing the Sun Belt, first met in 2015 and have played six times. Their most recent meeting came in 2021, when the Monarchs earned a 56–34 win in Norfolk to extend their series lead to 4–2.

With Old Dominion added to the slate, Charlotte’s 2027 non-conference schedule is now tentatively complete. The 49ers open the season at Ole Miss on Sept. 4 before home games against Elon on Sept. 11 and Appalachian State on Sept. 18.

Charlotte’s 2031 schedule now features two confirmed non-league matchups: a home date with NC State on Sept. 6 and the newly added visit from Old Dominion.

For Old Dominion, the addition of Charlotte gives the Monarchs three non-conference opponents for 2027. ODU begins the season at home against Norfolk State on Sept. 4 and travels to Central Michigan on Sept. 18.

The Monarchs also have two non-conference games scheduled for 2031: a road trip to East Carolina on Sept. 6 and a home matchup with Bowling Green on Sept. 13.

Football Schedules