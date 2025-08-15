Charlotte adds two SoCon opponents to future football schedules

The Charlotte 49ers have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, according to an announcement from the school Friday. Both schools are members of the Southern Conference (SoCon).

Charlotte will host the Wofford Terriers at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Western Carolina Catamounts will make the short trip to Charlotte to take on the 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium the following season on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The game will also feature a first-time matchup.

With the addition of Wofford and Western Carolina, Charlotte now has a total of six future games scheduled against teams from the FCS, and all but one are located in the Carolinas. Other programs featured on Charlotte’s schedules include Monmouth (N.J.) in 2025, The Citadel in 2026, Elon in 2027, and Charleston Southern in 2028.

Wofford’s future schedules now include five teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). In addition to Charlotte, the Catamounts will visit Virginia Tech in 2025, Ole Miss in 2026, Clemson in 2027, and South Carolina in 2028.

Western Carolina also regularly plays FBS opponents, and has six programs lined up, including Charlotte. The Catamounts will travel to Wake Forest in 2025, Cincinnati in 2026, East Carolina in 2027, Appalachian State in 2028, and Georgia in 2031.

