Charlotte adds two FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Charlotte 49ers have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against Elon University and Charleston Southern University were obtained from the University of North Carolina Charlotte via a state public records request.

Charlotte will host the Elon Phoenix of the Coastal Athletic Association at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The 49ers will pay the Phoenix a $315,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Charlotte and Elon first met on the gridiron in 2014 and played again two seasons later in 2016. The Phoenix defeated the 49ers in the first contest in 2014 in Elon, N.C., before Charlotte returned the favor in 2016 in Charlotte, 47-14.

With the addition of Elon, Charlotte now has three opponents on its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The 49ers are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 4 and, one week after hosting Elon, will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 18.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers of the Big South-OVC Association will travel to take on Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Buccaneers will also receive a $315,000 guarantee for their contest, per the contract copy.

The contract also notes that the game could move to Thursday, Aug. 31 or Friday, Sept. 1 that same season.

Charlotte is winless against Charleston Southern in two attempts. The 49ers fell 36-14 in Charleston, S.C, in 2013, and 47-41 in overtime the following season in Charlotte.

A road contest against Appalachian State is currently the only other scheduled non-conference game for Charlotte in 2028.

