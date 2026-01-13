Charleston Southern announces 2026 football schedule

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring six home games and six away contests.

Charleston Southern breaks the seal on the 2026 ledger on Thursday, Aug. 27, visiting Lindenwood to kick off OVC-Big South conference play. The Bucs remain on the road for the next two weeks, visiting Georgia Southern on Sept. 5 and crosstown rival The Citadel on Sept. 12.

The Bucs then return to Buccaneer Field for a trio of home tilts. Charleston Southern welcomes Point University of the NAIA on Sept. 19, which was previously unannounced, followed by an off week. Gardner-Webb visits for the Bucs’ first home conference game on Oct. 3, followed by a trip to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg to face Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State on Oct. 10, which is also a newly announced matchup.

CSU again steps out of conference play on Oct. 17, visiting Clemson for the first of a pair of road outings. The Bucs visit Tennessee State in league play on Oct. 24. Three conference home games then line up for the Bucs, starting with Western Illinois on Halloween.

The Bucs host UT Martin on Nov. 7 and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 14. CSU will then travel to Eastern Illinois on Nov. 21 for the final game of the season.

Below is Charleston Southern’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Charleston Southern Football Schedule

08/27 – Lindenwood*

09/05 – at Georgia Southern

09/12 – at The Citadel

09/19 – Point

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – Gardner-Webb*

10/10 – SC State

10/17 – at Clemson

10/24 – at Tennessee State*

10/31 – Western Illinois*

11/07 – UT Martin*

11/14 – Southeast Missouri*

11/21 – at Eastern Illinois*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Charleston Southern posted a 5-7 record in 2025, finishing 4-4 in league play. The team will be led by fourth-year coach Gabe Giardina, who is 10-25 (6-16) at the helm for the Bucs.