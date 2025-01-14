Charleston Southern announces 2025 football schedule

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests total.

Charleston Southern opens the 2025 season with consecutive non-conference games on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Sept. 6.

One week later on Sept. 13, the Buccaneers open their OVC-Big South Football Association schedule against the Lindenwood Lions at home at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston, S.C. Charleston Southern then steps out of conference action to conclude non-league play with games at the William & Mary Tribe on Sept. 20 and home against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Sept. 27.

The remaining seven games for Charleston Southern are all OVC-Big South contests — at Gardner-Webb (Oct. 4), vs. Tennessee Tech (Oct. 11), at Western Illinois (Oct. 18), vs. Eastern Illinois (Oct. 25; Homecoming), at Southeast Missouri (Nov. 1), at UT Martin (Nov. 15), and vs. Tennessee State (Nov. 22).

Below is Charleston Southern’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Charleston Southern Football Schedule

08/30 – at Vanderbilt

09/06 – at Coastal Carolina

09/13 – Lindenwood*

09/20 – at William & Mary

09/27 – SC State

10/04 – at Gardner-Webb*

10/11 – Tennessee Tech*

10/18 – at Western Illinois*

10/25 – Eastern Illinois*

11/01 – Southeast Missouri*

11/08 – OFF

11/15 – at UT Martin*

11/22 – Tennessee State*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Charleston Southern finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 0-8 in OVC-Big South play. The 2025 season will be the third for CSU under head coach Gabe Giardina, who has a 5-18 overall record at the school.