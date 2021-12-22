CFP announces forfeiture policy for 2021-22 playoff

The College Football Playoff announced Wednesday its policy for potential COVID-related forfeitures around the continuing pandemic.

The policy indicates, among other things, the following:

If one team is able to play in the title game and the other can’t because of COVID-19 — and the game can’t be rescheduled — the team that can’t play will forfeit and its opponent will be declared the national champion. If both teams can’t play on either the original or rescheduled date, the game will be declared a “no contest” and the CFP National Championship will be vacated for this season.

The committee extended the latest date possible to play the game to Jan. 14, 2022, as part of the maneuvers.

“As we prepare for the playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a prepared statement. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”

SI’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger also report additional changes in coverage, including:

All media coverage will be virtual.

Teams have the option to travel to the site with as few as two days before kickoff.

All pre-bowl events will be optional for teams.

Any additional updates to schedules for the Playoff will be published as they are released.

College Football Playoff Schedule