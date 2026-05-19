CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2026

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released its 2026 CFL TV schedule, which again features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to play a 21-week regular season, with each league team playing an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks. 16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, while the remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL Schedule for 2026 begins on Thursday, June 4, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 7:30pm ET.

CBSSN will also televise the remaining two opening week games — Winnipeg at Calgary on Friday, June 5 (9:00pm ET) and Edmonton at Ottawa on Saturday, June 6 (7:00pm ET).

CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2026 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 113th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.

The 2026 CFL season will conclude with the 113th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:

2026 CFL TV Schedule on CBSSN

* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, June 4

Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm

Friday, June 5

Winnipeg at Calgary – 9:00pm

Saturday, June 6

Edmonton at Ottawa – 7:00pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, June 11

Hamilton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, June 13

BC at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

WEEK 3

Saturday, June 20

Saskatchewan at Calgary – 7:00pm

WEEK 4

Friday, June 26

Toronto at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm

Saturday, June 27

Calgary at BC – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 28

Ottawa at Montreal – 7:00pm

WEEK 5

Thursday, July 2

Toronto at Calgary – 9:00pm

Sunday, July 5

Winnipeg at Hamilton – 7:00pm

WEEK 6

Saturday, July 11

Calgary at Montreal – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 12

Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

WEEK 7

Saturday, July 18

Toronto at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 19

Winnipeg at Ottawa – 7:00pm

WEEK 8

Thursday, July 23

Edmonton at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm

Saturday, July 25

Toronto at BC – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 26

Hamilton at Montreal – 7:00pm

WEEK 9

Friday, July 31

Montreal at Ottawa – 7:30pm

Saturday, August 1

Saskatchewan at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 10

Friday, August 7

Ottawa at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 8

Hamilton at BC – 7:00pm

WEEK 11

Thursday, August 13

BC at Calgary – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 15

Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm

WEEK 12

Thursday, August 20

Ottawa at Montreal – 7:30pm

Friday, August 21

Winnipeg at Edmonton – 9:30pm

Saturday, August 22

Hamilton at Toronto – 7:00pm

WEEK 13

Sunday, August 30

BC at Ottawa – 7:00pm

WEEK 14

Sunday, September 6

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

Monday, September 7

Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm

Monday, September 7

Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm

WEEK 16

Friday, September 18

Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm

WEEK 17

Friday, September 25

Toronto at Winnipeg – 8:00pm

WEEK 19

Monday, October 12

Saskatchewan at Montreal – 1:00pm

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Check out our 2026 CFL schedules at the links below, which includes the weekly schedule and individual team schedules.

CFL Schedules

2026 CFL Team Schedules