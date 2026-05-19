CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2026

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released its 2026 CFL TV schedule, which again features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to play a 21-week regular season, with each league team playing an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks. 16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, while the remaining games are rotated each season.
The CFL Schedule for 2026 begins on Thursday, June 4, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 7:30pm ET.
CBSSN will also televise the remaining two opening week games — Winnipeg at Calgary on Friday, June 5 (9:00pm ET) and Edmonton at Ottawa on Saturday, June 6 (7:00pm ET).
CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2026 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 113th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.
The 2026 CFL season will conclude with the 113th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.
All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:
2026 CFL TV Schedule on CBSSN
* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.
WEEK 1
Thursday, June 4
Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm
Friday, June 5
Winnipeg at Calgary – 9:00pm
Saturday, June 6
Edmonton at Ottawa – 7:00pm
WEEK 2
Thursday, June 11
Hamilton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, June 13
BC at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
WEEK 3
Saturday, June 20
Saskatchewan at Calgary – 7:00pm
WEEK 4
Friday, June 26
Toronto at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm
Saturday, June 27
Calgary at BC – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 28
Ottawa at Montreal – 7:00pm
WEEK 5
Thursday, July 2
Toronto at Calgary – 9:00pm
Sunday, July 5
Winnipeg at Hamilton – 7:00pm
WEEK 6
Saturday, July 11
Calgary at Montreal – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 12
Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
WEEK 7
Saturday, July 18
Toronto at Hamilton – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 19
Winnipeg at Ottawa – 7:00pm
WEEK 8
Thursday, July 23
Edmonton at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm
Saturday, July 25
Toronto at BC – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 26
Hamilton at Montreal – 7:00pm
WEEK 9
Friday, July 31
Montreal at Ottawa – 7:30pm
Saturday, August 1
Saskatchewan at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 10
Friday, August 7
Ottawa at Saskatchewan – 9:00pm
Saturday, August 8
Hamilton at BC – 7:00pm
WEEK 11
Thursday, August 13
BC at Calgary – 9:00pm
Saturday, August 15
Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm
WEEK 12
Thursday, August 20
Ottawa at Montreal – 7:30pm
Friday, August 21
Winnipeg at Edmonton – 9:30pm
Saturday, August 22
Hamilton at Toronto – 7:00pm
WEEK 13
Sunday, August 30
BC at Ottawa – 7:00pm
WEEK 14
Sunday, September 6
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
Monday, September 7
Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm
Monday, September 7
Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm
WEEK 16
Friday, September 18
Montreal at Hamilton – 7:30pm
WEEK 17
Friday, September 25
Toronto at Winnipeg – 8:00pm
WEEK 19
Monday, October 12
Saskatchewan at Montreal – 1:00pm
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Check out our 2026 CFL schedules at the links below, which includes the weekly schedule and individual team schedules.
CFL Schedules
- CFL Schedule (weekly)
- CFL Playoff Schedule
2026 CFL Team Schedules