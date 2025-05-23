CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2025

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released the 2025 CFL TV schedule, which features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to play a 21-week regular season, with each league team playing an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks. 16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, while the remaining games are rotated each season.
The CFL Schedule for 2025 begins on Thursday, June 5, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa Redblacks. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 9:00pm ET.
CBSSN will also televise the opening week game featuring the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions on Saturday, June 7 at 10:00pm ET.
CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2025 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 112th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.
The 2025 CFL season will conclude with the 112th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.
All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:
2025 CFL TV Schedule on CBSSN
* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.
WEEK 1
Thursday, June 5
Ottawa at Saskatchewan – 8:30pm
Saturday, June 7
Edmonton at BC – 10:00pm
WEEK 2
Thursday, June 12
BC at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, June 14
Calgary at Toronto – 4:00pm
Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm
WEEK 3
Thursday, June 19
Montreal at Edmonton – 9:00pm
Saturday, June 21
Ottawa at Calgary – 4:00pm
Winnipeg at BC – 7:00pm
WEEK 4
Thursday, June 26
Edmonton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, June 28
BC at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
Sunday, June 29
Toronto at Ottawa – 7:00pm
WEEK 5
Thursday, July 3
Winnipeg at Calgary – 9:00pm
Saturday, July 5
BC at Montreal – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 6
Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 7
Thursday, July 17
Toronto at Montreal – 7:30pm
Friday, July 18
Calgary at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, July 19
Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm
WEEK 8
Thursday, July 24
Montreal at Calgary – 9:00pm
Saturday, July 26
Winnipeg at Toronto – 7:00pm
WEEK 9
Saturday, Aug. 2
Saskatchewan at Montreal – 7:00pm
WEEK 10
Thursday, Aug. 7
BC at Hamilton – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 9
Ottawa at Toronto – 3:00pm
Winnipeg at Calgary – 7:00pm
WEEK 11
Thursday, Aug. 14
Ottawa at Winnipeg – 8:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 16
Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 3:00pm
Montreal at BC – 7:00pm
WEEK 12
Thursday, Aug. 21
Winnipeg at Montreal – 7:30pm
WEEK 13
Sunday, Aug. 31
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm
Monday, Sept. 1
Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm
Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm
WEEK 14
Friday, Sept. 5
BC at Ottawa – 7:30pm
WEEK 15
Friday, Sept. 12
Winnipeg at Hamilton – 7:00pm
Ottawa at BC – 10:00pm
WEEK 19
Monday, Oct. 13
Ottawa at Montreal – 1:00pm
