CFL TV schedule: CBS Sports Network to televise 34 games in 2025

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has released the 2025 CFL TV schedule, which features 34 games set for broadcast during the season.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to play a 21-week regular season, with each league team playing an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks. 16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, while the remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL Schedule for 2025 begins on Thursday, June 5, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa Redblacks. The game will be televised live in the United States by CBS Sports Network at 9:00pm ET.

CBSSN will also televise the opening week game featuring the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions on Saturday, June 7 at 10:00pm ET.

CFL games not televised by CBS Sports Network this season will be available to stream for free via the league’s streaming service, CFL+. Outside of North America, the complete 2025 season, including the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 112th Grey Cup, will be available to stream.

The 2025 CFL season will conclude with the 112th Grey Cup, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The game will be streamed live by CFL+ at 6:00pm ET.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada in English by The Sports Network (TSN) and in French by Réseau des sports (RDS). Below is the 34-game CFL schedule set for CBS Sports Network this season:

2025 CFL TV Schedule on CBSSN

* All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, June 5

Ottawa at Saskatchewan – 8:30pm

Saturday, June 7

Edmonton at BC – 10:00pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, June 12

BC at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, June 14

Calgary at Toronto – 4:00pm

Saskatchewan at Hamilton – 7:00pm

WEEK 3

Thursday, June 19

Montreal at Edmonton – 9:00pm

Saturday, June 21

Ottawa at Calgary – 4:00pm

Winnipeg at BC – 7:00pm

WEEK 4

Thursday, June 26

Edmonton at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, June 28

BC at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

Sunday, June 29

Toronto at Ottawa – 7:00pm

WEEK 5

Thursday, July 3

Winnipeg at Calgary – 9:00pm

Saturday, July 5

BC at Montreal – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 6

Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 7

Thursday, July 17

Toronto at Montreal – 7:30pm

Friday, July 18

Calgary at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, July 19

Ottawa at Edmonton – 7:00pm

WEEK 8

Thursday, July 24

Montreal at Calgary – 9:00pm

Saturday, July 26

Winnipeg at Toronto – 7:00pm

WEEK 9

Saturday, Aug. 2

Saskatchewan at Montreal – 7:00pm

WEEK 10

Thursday, Aug. 7

BC at Hamilton – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 9

Ottawa at Toronto – 3:00pm

Winnipeg at Calgary – 7:00pm

WEEK 11

Thursday, Aug. 14

Ottawa at Winnipeg – 8:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 16

Hamilton at Saskatchewan – 3:00pm

Montreal at BC – 7:00pm

WEEK 12

Thursday, Aug. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal – 7:30pm

WEEK 13

Sunday, Aug. 31

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan – 7:00pm

Monday, Sept. 1

Toronto at Hamilton – 2:30pm

Edmonton at Calgary – 6:00pm

WEEK 14

Friday, Sept. 5

BC at Ottawa – 7:30pm

WEEK 15

Friday, Sept. 12

Winnipeg at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Ottawa at BC – 10:00pm

WEEK 19

Monday, Oct. 13

Ottawa at Montreal – 1:00pm

—

Check out our 2025 CFL schedules at the links below, which includes the weekly schedule and individual team schedules.

CFL Schedules

2025 CFL Team Schedules