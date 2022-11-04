CFL Playoffs 2022: Division Semi-Final schedule, TV

The 2022 CFL Playoffs kickoff this weekend with two Division Semi-Finals on the schedule beginning at 1:00pm ET.

In the Eastern Semi-Final, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-10) will travel to take on the Montreal Alouettes (8-9) at Molson Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The game will be televised in the United States by ESPN2 at 1:00pm ET.

Then at 4:30pm ET, the BC Lions (12-5) will host the Calgary Stampeders (11-6) at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the Western Semi-Final. The game will also be televised by ESPN2.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished atop the Western Division with a league-best record of 14-3, while the Toronto Argonauts finished first in the Eastern Division with an 11-6 record. Both teams received a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Toronto will host the Eastern Final on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:00pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Winnipeg will follow at 4:30pm ET. Both games will air on ESPNews in the United States.

The 109th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 and it will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised by ESPN2.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Eastern Semi-Final

Hamilton at Montreal

1:00pm ET | ESPN2

Western Semi-Final

Calgary at BC

4:30pm ET | ESPN2

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Eastern Final

Hamilton/Montreal at Toronto

1:00pm ET | ESPNews

Western Final

Calgary/BC at Winnipeg

4:30pm ET | ESPNews

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

109th Grey Cup

6:00pm ET | ESPN2

Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Saskatchewan

