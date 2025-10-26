CFL Playoff Schedule 2025: Matchups for 112th Grey Cup Playoffs set

The 2025 CFL Playoff Schedule has been set following the completion of the regular-season on Saturday.

Following the 81-game regular-season, six teams advanced to the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs for the right to win the Canadian Football League championship.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-8) will travel to take on the Montreal Alouettes (10-8) at Molson Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The game will be streamed live in the United States via CFL+ at 2:00pm ET.

In the Western Semi-Final, the BC Lions (11-7) will host the Calgary Stampeders (11-7) at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, also on Saturday, Nov. 1. The game will also be streamed live via CFL+ and will kickoff at 5:30pm ET.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished atop the Eastern Division and the entire league with an 11-7 record. The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished first in the Western Division standings again this season with a record of 12-6. Both teams receive a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Hamilton will host the Eastern Final on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 3:00pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Saskatchewan will follow at 6:30pm ET. Both games will be streamed via CFL+.

Teams missing out on the CFL Playoffs this season the include the Edmonton Elks, Toronto Argonauts, and Ottawa Redblacks.

The 112th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised in the United States by CBS Sports Network.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

