CFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Matchups for 111th Grey Cup Playoffs set

The 2024 CFL Playoff Schedule has been set following the completion of the regular-season on Saturday.

Following the 81-game regular-season, six teams advanced to the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs for the right to win the championship of the Canadian Football League.

The Ottawa RedBlacks (9-8-1) will travel to take on the Toronto Argonauts (10-8) at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, in the Eastern Semi-Final on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The game will be streamed live in the United States via CFL+ at 3:00pm ET.

In the Western Semi-Final, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1) will host the BC Lions (9-9) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, also on Saturday, Nov. 2. The game will also be streamed live via CFL+ and will kickoff at 6:30pm ET.

The Montreal Alouettes, who won the 110th Grey Cup last season, finished atop the Eastern Division and the entire league with a 12-5-1 record. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished first in the Western Division standings again this season with a record of 11-7. Both teams receive a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Montreal will host the Eastern Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 3:00pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Winnipeg will follow at 6:30pm ET. Both games will be streamed via CFL+.

Teams missing out on the CFL Playoffs this season the include Calgary Stampeders (5-12-1), Edmonton Elks (7-11), and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-11).

The 111th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised in the United States by CBS Sports Network.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

