CFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Matchups for 109th Grey Cup Playoffs set

The 2022 CFL Playoff Schedule has been set following the completion of the second-to-last week of the regular-season on Saturday.

Following 77 games completed of the 81-game regular-season, six teams advanced to the 109th Grey Cup Playoffs for the right to win the championship of the Canadian Football League.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-10) will travel to take on the Montreal Alouettes (8-9) at Molson Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, in the Eastern Semi-Final on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The game will be televised in the United States by ESPN2 at 1:00pm ET.

In the Western Semi-Final, the BC Lions (12-5) will host the Calgary Stampeders (11-6) at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, also on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will be televised at 4:30pm ET by ESPN2.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished atop the Western Division, and the entire league, with a record of 14-3, while the Toronto Argonauts finished atop the Eastern Division at 11-6. Both teams receive a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Toronto will host the Eastern Final on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:0pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Winnipeg will follow at 4:30pm ET. Both games will air on ESPNews.

Teams missing out on the CFL Playoffs this season include Saskatchewan (6-11), Edmonton (4-14), and Ottawa (4-13).

The 109th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised by ESPN2.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

