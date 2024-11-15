CFL Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg kickoff time, TV channel

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will meet in the 111th Grey Cup, the championship game of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Toronto and Winnipeg will square off at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The game will be televised at 6:00pm ET in the United States by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

Toronto reached the 111th Grey Cup after defeating the Montreal Alouettes, 30-28, in the Eastern Final. Winnipeg beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 38-22, in the Western Final to reach the CFL’s championship game.

The Toronto Argonauts will be playing in the Grey Cup for the 25th time, which is second-most among all CFL teams. Toronto last won the Grey Cup in 2022, defeating Winnipeg 24-23, and has a record of 18-6 in the championship game of the Canadian Football League.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be making their 31st appearance in the Grey Cup, which leads all Canadian Football League teams. Winnipeg, 12-18 in the Grey Cup, last won the league championship in 2021 when they beat Hamilton, 33-25.

Toronto and Winnipeg have met seven times in the Grey Cup, most recently on November 20, 2022. The Argonauts defeated the Blue Bombers in that contest, 24-23, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The Argonauts defeated the Blue Bombers in both of their regular-season meetings earlier this year. Toronto recorded a 16-14 overtime at home on July 27 and a 14-11 victory on the road on October 11.

111th Grey Cup

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

6:00pm ET | CBSSN

Toronto vs. Winnipeg

BC Place – Vancouver, B.C.

