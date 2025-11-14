CFL Grey Cup: Saskatchewan vs. Montreal kickoff time, TV channel

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to meet in the 112th Grey Cup, the championship game of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Montreal and Saskatchewan will square off at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The game will kickoff at 6:00pm ET and will be televised in the United States by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French). The game will also be streamed via CFL+.

Montreal reached the 112th Grey Cup after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the road, 19-16, in the Eastern Final. Saskatchewan beat the BC Lions at home, 24-21, in the Western Final to reach the CFL’s championship game.

The Montreal Alouettes will be playing in the Grey Cup for the 20th time, which is tied for fifth among all CFL teams. Montreal last won the Grey Cup in 2023, defeating Winnipeg 28-24, and has a record of 8-11 in the championship game of the Canadian Football League.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will also be making their 20th appearance in the Grey Cup, which places them in a tie for fifth overall with Montreal. Saskatchewan, 4-15 in the Grey Cup, last won the league championship in 2013 when it beat Hamilton, 45-23.

Montreal and Saskatchewan have met twice in the Grey Cup, which occurred during consecutive seasons in 2009 and 2010. The Alouettes defeated the Roughriders in both contests, winning 28-27 in 2009 in Calgary, Alberta, and 21-18 in 2010 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Alouettes and Roughriders split a pair of matchups during the 2025 regular-season earlier this year. Saskatchewan recorded a 34-6 road victory on August 2 before Montreal returned the favor in Regina, 48-31.

112th Grey Cup

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

6:00pm ET | CBSSN/CFL+

Saskatchewan vs. Montreal

Princess Auto Stadium – Winnipeg, Man.

