CFL Grey Cup playoffs to expand to eight teams in 2027

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced a major overhaul of its postseason structure Tuesday, unveiling a four‑round playoff format that will debut in 2027 and introduce Play‑In Games, early divisional matchups, and a new path to the Grey Cup.

League officials said the redesigned bracket is intended to reward top regular‑season finishers while expanding competitive opportunities for teams in the middle of the standings. The new format creates additional elimination games and places greater emphasis on seeding throughout the year.

ROUND ONE: DIVISION SHOWDOWNS AND PLAY‑IN GAMES

The postseason will open with two Division Showdowns, featuring the first and second‑place teams in each division meeting immediately in a high‑stakes matchup. The winner in each division earns a bye to the Grey Cup Semi‑Finals and secures home‑field advantage in that round. The losing teams are pushed into Round Two, where they must win to stay alive.

Alongside the Showdowns, the league will stage two Play‑In Games. Teams finishing outside the top two in each division will be seeded No. 5 through No. 8, while the No. 9 team is eliminated from playoff contention.

No. 5 hosts No. 8

No. 6 hosts No. 7

Winners advance to Round Two, while the losers are eliminated.

The CFL said the Play‑In structure is designed to keep late‑season races meaningful while ensuring higher‑seeded teams retain a clear advantage.

ROUND TWO: ELIMINATION GAMES

Round Two pairs the Division Showdown losers with the Play‑In winners, with matchups determined by regular‑season records. The higher‑seeded team hosts.

The round is single‑elimination: winners advance to the Grey Cup Semi‑Finals, while losers see their season end. League officials expect this stage to produce compelling cross‑division matchups and rematches from earlier in the year.

ROUND THREE: GREY CUP SEMI‑FINALS

The penultimate round brings together the two Division Showdown winners and the two Round Two survivors. Division winners host, and matchups are again seeded by regular‑season performance.

Winners advance to the Grey Cup Championship, setting up a title game that could feature traditional rivals, emerging contenders, or a clash between the league’s top regular‑season teams.

GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

The new format funnels into the CFL’s marquee event, with the league expecting a postseason that delivers more elimination games, more meaningful late‑season matchups, and a broader national footprint.

“More games. More drama. More entertainment. That was the mission and that’s exactly what this format will deliver,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “We’re raising the stakes so every game carries real consequences – more teams in the hunt, right to the end.”

The CFL also announced Tuesday that the regular-season will be moved up and will begin Victoria Day Weekend in 2027 (likely on or around Thursday, May 20). That is two weeks earlier than the current season kickoff.

The league stated that the new start to the season “…also means the postseason will conclude earlier in the fall, taking full advantage of warmer weather for fans in attendance and providing prime playing conditions for CFL stars to showcase their skills.”

“All summer long, the CFL will be front and centre – exactly where it belongs. We’re establishing CFL Long Weekends, from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving, to create can’t-miss events for fans in the stadium and those watching at home,” said Commissioner Stewart Johnston.