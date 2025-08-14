Central Michigan, Old Dominion schedule football series for 2027, 2032

The Central Michigan Chippewas and Old Dominion Monarchs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2032 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Old Dominion University was obtained from Central Michigan University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Central Michigan will host Old Dominion at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. That contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Five seasons later, the Chippewas will return the game when they travel to face the Monarchs at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032.

With the addition of Old Dominion, Central Michigan has tentatively completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2027 season. The Chippewas are scheduled to open the season at home against the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The contest with Monmouth was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 that season, but a contract amendment last fall rescheduled the game for Sept. 2, which is Week 1 of the 2027 season.

In other non-conference action in 2027, the Chippewas are scheduled to visit the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 11 in East Lansing, Mich., and the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 25 in Laramie, Wyo.

Old Dominion’s non-conference slate for the 2027 season now includes three opponents with the addition of Central Michigan. The Monarchs are scheduled to open the season at home against the Norfolk State Spartans on Sept. 4 and will later travel to square off with the UConn Huskies on Sept. 25.

