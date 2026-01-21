Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan to meet at Ford Field in 2026, 2027

The Central Michigan Chippewas and Eastern Michigan Eagles will meet at Ford Field in each of the next two seasons, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Wednesday.

Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan will square off at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Mid-American Conference will release the date for the 2026 contest in early spring, but both contests will be mid-week games in November.

“Taking this rivalry to Detroit places Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, and the Mid-American Conference on a major stage in a city with a strong football tradition,” said EMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. “Ford Field offers a championship setting for the student-athletes and improves access for our 98,000 alumni across metro Detroit. I cannot thank CMU Athletic Director Amy Folan and the Detroit Lions enough for their partnership, as it shows a commitment to expanding college football experiences in the region and strengthening connections between both universities and the city.”

The 2026 matchup between Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan will mark the 104th overall meeting between the two schools. The series began in 1902 and Central Michigan currently owns a big advantage in the matchup, 65-32-6.

“This will be an incredible experience for our student-athletes and fans to be able to participate in two regular season games at Ford Field in Detroit,” said CMU’s Zyzelewski Family Vice President/Director of Athletics Amy Folan. “Our goal is to showcase the entire University in one of our most important markets. We have over 70,000 alumni in the metropolitan Detroit region, and we are happy to bring CMU to them to reconnect. I want to thank the Detroit Lions, the Mid-American Conference, and Eastern Michigan Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee for coming together to make this outstanding opportunity happen.”

Eastern Michigan will be the home team in 2026, while Central Michigan will be designated the home team for the 2027 contest.

“Playing this game in Detroit strengthens Eastern Michigan’s connection to the community where our alumni presence is strongest,” said EMU President James Smith. “Wayne County is home to more EMU graduates than anywhere else in Michigan, and Ford Field offers a powerful gathering place for alumni, students, and supporters to come together and show their pride. Partnering with Central Michigan on this stage also sparks the kind of spirited, good natured rivalry that builds excitement leading up to game week and elevates both universities in the eyes of fans across the state.”

“We have enjoyed decades of college football here at Ford Field, and it’s exciting that we’ve been able to add another matchup to the schedule featuring two teams from the Mid-American Conference,” said Brad Michaels, Detroit Lions Vice President of Events. “Alongside the MAC, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan football have been familiar faces at our stadium over the years, and we look forward to being the home for their annual rivalry game in 2026 and 2027. We can’t wait to welcome the schools’ athletes, students, staff, alumni, and general fans to the Ford Field experience.”

Football Schedules