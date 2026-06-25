Central Connecticut to host Merrimack in 2027, visit Fordham in 2028

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils will host the Merrimack Warriors in 2027 and visit the Fordham Rams in 2028, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games with Merrimack College and Fordham University were obtained from Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Central Connecticut will host Merrimack at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn., on September 4, 2027. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that began with a 16-14 Merrimack victory in North Andover, Mass., in 2025.

Merrimack is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Central Connecticut in 2027. The Blue Devils are also scheduled to visit Holy Cross (Sept. 11) and Buffalo (Sept. 18), while hosting Dartmouth (Oct. 16).

Central Connecticut will travel to take on Fordham on September 23, 2028 in a matchup that was previously scheduled for September 20, 2025. The two schools played the first game of their home-and-home series at Arute Field in 2024, with the Blue Devils coming out on top, 33-3.

Fordham is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Central Connecticut in 2028. Other contests for the Blue Devils that season include Holy Cross at home on Sept. 9 and Marshall on the road on Sept. 16.

Football Schedules