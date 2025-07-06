Central Connecticut adds FBS, FCS opponent to 2026 football schedule

The Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) Blue Devils have added two opponents to their 2026 football schedule, one from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and one from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both football contests were obtained from Central Connecticut State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Central Connecticut will travel to take on the Toledo Rockets of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. The two schools were originally scheduled to meet during the 2020 season, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Devils will receive a $325,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the original contract. An amendment to the contract was signed earlier this year, which only set the new date for the game.

One week after facing Toledo, Central Connecticut State will travel to play the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Per the contract copy, the Bobcats will pay the Blue Devils a $275,000 guarantee for the game.

Central Connecticut, a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) has never faced Toledo or Montana State in football.

With the addition of Toledo and Montana State, Central Connecticut now has four non-conference opponents slated for the 2026 season. CCSU is currently scheduled to open the season at the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sept. 5 and will later host the Delaware State Hornets on Oct. 3.

Toledo’s 2026 non-league slate is now tentatively complete with the addition of CCSU. The Rockets are set to visit the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 5 to open the season. Two weeks later on Sept. 19, Toledo will play at the Syracuse Orange before returning home to host the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 26.

As for Montana State, its only other scheduled non-conference opponent in 2026 are the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 12.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Central Connecticut Football Schedule

Toledo Football Schedule

Montana State Football Schedule