Central Connecticut adds AIC to 2026 football schedule

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils have added the American International College (AIC) Yellow Jackets to their 2026 football schedule, according to an official announcement from the school Thursday.

Central Connecticut will host Division II American International at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. The matchup will mark the third in four seasons between the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets.

In their two previous meetings on the gridiron, CCSU defeated AIC 44-0 in 2023 and 34-27 last season.

The remainder of Central Connecticut’s five-game non-conference slate was previously announced. The Blue Devils will open the season at South Dakota on Saturday, Aug. 29 before opening their home schedule at Arute Field on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Fordham.

Central Connecticut will then play consecutive road games, traveling to face Toledo on Sept. 12 and Montana State on Sept. 19.

The 2026 Northeast Conference (NEC) football schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, which will feature seven games for the Blue Devils.

