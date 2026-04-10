Central Arkansas releases revised 2026 football schedule, includes West Florida

The Central Arkansas Bears have released a revised 2026 football schedule that includes the addition of the West Florida Argonauts.

Earlier this offseason, West Florida officially announced that it will move up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and begin play in the UAC this fall.

With the addition of West Florida, coupled with the departures of Southern Utah and Utah Tech to the Big Sky Conference, the 2026 season for the UAC will now include eight football-playing schools. West Florida joins a lineup that also includes Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and West Georgia.

The Bears will welcome West Florida to Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 5. A previously-announced game against Lindenwood slated for Saturday, Oct. 3 has been dropped to accommodate the addition, along with the previously-announced game with North Dakota State on Sept. 12 being dropped due to NDSU’s reclassification to Division 1. UTRGV will visit Central Arkansas in place of its previously-announced October 24 bye.

Below is Central Arkansas’ complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

08/27 – at UT Martin (Thu.)

09/05 – West Florida*

09/12 – Central Oklahoma

09/19 – at Southeast Missouri

09/26 – at Florida State

10/03 – BYE

10/10 – at Abilene Christian*

10/17 – at Tarleton State*

10/24 – UTRGV

10/31 – North Alabama*

11/07 – West Georgia*

11/14 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/21 – Austin Peay*

* UAC contest.

Central Arkansas finished the 2025 season 3-9 overall and 2-6 in UAC action. The 2026 season will be the ninth for the Bears under head coach Nathan Brown, who has a 46-44 overall record at the school.