Central Arkansas announces 2026 football schedule

The Central Arkansas Bears have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Central Arkansas opens the 2026 season on Thursday, Aug. 27 on the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The following week on Sept. 5, the Bears open their home slate at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos, which was previously unannounced.

The North Dakota State Bison are scheduled to visit Conway on Sept. 12, and then the Bears travel for consecutive non-conference contests against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 19 and the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 26.

Central Arkansas returns to Estes Stadium to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Oct. 3 against the Lindenwood Lions, which is another newly revealed contest.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Central Arkansas begins on the road on Oct. 10 against Abilene Christian. Other road conference opponents include Tarleton State on Oct. 17 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14.

UAC opponents slated to visit Conway next season include North Alabama on Oct. 31, West Georgia on Nov. 7, and Austin Peay on Nov. 21.

Below is Central Arkansas’ complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

08/27 – at UT Martin (Thu.)

09/05 – Central Oklahoma

09/12 – North Dakota State

09/19 – at Southeast Missouri

09/26 – at Florida State

10/03 – Lindenwood

10/10 – at Abilene Christian*

10/17 – at Tarleton State*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – North Alabama*

11/07 – West Georgia*

11/14 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/21 – Austin Peay*

* UAC contest.

Central Arkansas finished the 2025 season 3-9 overall and 2-6 in UAC action. The 2026 season will be the ninth for the Bears under head coach Nathan Brown, who has a 46-44 overall record at the school.