CBS Sports reaches 10-year media rights extension for Army-Navy Game

CBS Sports will remain the home of the annual Army-Navy Game through the 2038 season following the agreement on a 10-year media rights extension.

The extension ensures that the Army-Navy Game remains on CBS, as it has been since 1996. The agreement also means the game will be streamed live on Paramount+ each season as well.

“CBS Sports is immensely proud of our decades-long association with the Army-Navy football game and our partnerships with the US Military and US Naval Academies,” said David Berson, President & CEO, CBS Sports. “America’s Game is special and has always been about more than football. We are privileged to document the extraordinary stories of the cadets and midshipmen on and off the field and will continue to celebrate the traditions and history of this great game while highlighting these venerated service academies for years to come.”

Army is 11-1 overall this season and won the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday after defeating Tulane, 35-14. On Sunday, the Black Knights accepted an invitation to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and will face Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Shreveport, La.

“CBS has long been synonymous with the Army-Navy game, and this extension strengthens our partnership with a first-class brand, enhancing America’s game and showcasing the remarkable talent of our cadet-athletes on the national stage,” said Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics at the United States Military Academy.

Navy is 8-3 on the season and finished 6-2 in American action. The Midshipmen are also going bowling, and will face Oklahoma in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The CBS commitment of supporting the Midshipmen and Cadets is deep rooted and ingrained in our history and fiber of their appreciation for the military,” said Chet Gladchuk, Director of Athletics at the United States Naval Academy. “The CBS production always speaks to more than just a football game, but the many stories of patriotism, our collective pride in duty, honor, freedom, and the strength of our great nation. Every December, this leading network portrays America’s game as more than just a football contest, but also as an event that exudes a universal respect for the purity of amateurism embedded in the character of our nation’s future leaders. Our immeasurable gratitude for this long-term commitment by CBS to our military community and their enthusiasm for continuing an amazing partnership.”

CBS Sports will televise the 125th edition of the Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET and it will also stream via Paramount+.

Army West Point Black Knights

Navy Midshipmen