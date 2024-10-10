CBS Sports Network to televise 111th Grey Cup in US

The 111th CFL Grey Cup will be televised on CBS Sports Network in the United States, the league announced Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the biggest game of the season on CBS Sports Network,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Since the day we announced this partnership, our American fans have wanted nothing more than to see the Grey Cup on TV. And now, with this momentous announcement, the countdown begins to the sights, surprises and spectacle that we have in store for Vancouver.”

The game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 Eastern at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, BC.

CBSSN will air two CFL contests next week. The Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes will air at 1:00 (Eastern) on Monday, Oct. 14, while the Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats game will air Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:00 (Eastern).

