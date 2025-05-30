CBS Sports Network sets 2025 college football TV schedule

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has announced its 2025 college football TV schedule, and it includes 62 games set for broadcast.

The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats.

CBS Sports Network will again serve as the home of Service Academy football. The network will televise five Army Black Knights games, six Air Force Falcons games, and four Navy Midshipmen games.

The 2025 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 5 will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 7pm ET. This will be the seventh consecutive season that CBSSN has televised the C-USA football championship game.

Below are the CBSSN TV selections as of Thursday, May 29:

2025 CBSSN college football TV schedule

*All times Eastern.

WEEK 0

Saturday, Aug. 23

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky – 7pm

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 29

Tarleton State at Army – 6pm

UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 30

VMI at Navy – 12pm

Bucknell at Air Force – 3:30pm

UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm

WEEK 2

Saturday, Sept. 6

Liberty at Jacksonville State – 12pm

UAB at Navy – 3:30pm

UCLA at UNLV – 8pm

WEEK 3

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm

SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm

Utah at Wyoming – 8pm

WEEK 4

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Texas at Army – 12pm

Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm

Boise State at Air Force – 7pm

Cal at San Diego State – 10:30pm

WEEK 5

Saturday, Sept. 27

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm

Rice at Navy – 3:30pm

Washington State at Colorado State – 7:30pm

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston at New Mexico State – 9pm

Friday, Oct. 3

Western Kentucky at Delaware – 7pm

Colorado State at San Diego State – 10:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

Ohio at Ball State – 12pm

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm

UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm

Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm

WEEK 7

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Liberty at UTEP – 8pm

Thursday, Oct. 9

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston – 8pm

Friday, Oct. 10

Fresno State at Colorado State – 9pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

Charlotte at Army – 12pm

Air Force at UNLV – 3:30pm

San Jose State at Wyoming – 7pm

San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm

WEEK 8

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico State at Liberty – 7pm

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm

Friday, Oct. 17

San Jose State at Utah State – 9pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm

Wyoming at Air Force – 3:30pm

WEEK 9

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Western Kentucky at LA Tech – 7:30pm

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Missouri State at New Mexico State – 9pm

Friday, Oct. 24

Boise State at Nevada – 10pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm

FAU at Navy – 3:30pm

Colorado State at Wyoming – 7:30pm

WEEK 10

Wednesday, Oct. 29

FIU at Missouri State – 8pm

Friday, Oct. 31

Sam Houston at LA Tech – 8pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

UAB at UConn – 12pm

Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm

Wyoming at San Diego State – 7pm

Hawaii at San Jose State – 10:30pm

WEEK 11

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

Temple at Army – 12pm

Duke at UConn – 3:30pm

Nevada at Utah State – 7:30pm

WEEK 12

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at UConn – 12pm

San Jose State at Nevada – 3:30pm

Utah State at UNLV – 7pm

Boise State at San Diego State – 10:30pm

WEEK 13

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

Tulsa at Army – 12pm

Jacksonville State at FIU – 3:30pm

New Mexico at Air Force – 7pm

Utah State at Fresno State – 10:30pm

WEEK 14

Friday, Nov. 28

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm

San Diego State at New Mexico – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 29

Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm

Kennesaw State at Liberty – 3:30pm

UNLV at Nevada – 9pm

CHAMP WEEK

Friday, Dec. 5

Conference USA Championship – 7pm

College Football Schedule