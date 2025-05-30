CBS Sports Network sets 2025 college football TV schedule

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) has announced its 2025 college football TV schedule, and it includes 62 games set for broadcast.
The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats.
CBS Sports Network will again serve as the home of Service Academy football. The network will televise five Army Black Knights games, six Air Force Falcons games, and four Navy Midshipmen games.
The 2025 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 5 will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 7pm ET. This will be the seventh consecutive season that CBSSN has televised the C-USA football championship game.
Below are the CBSSN TV selections as of Thursday, May 29:
2025 CBSSN college football TV schedule
*All times Eastern.
WEEK 0
Saturday, Aug. 23
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky – 7pm
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 29
Tarleton State at Army – 6pm
UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 30
VMI at Navy – 12pm
Bucknell at Air Force – 3:30pm
UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm
WEEK 2
Saturday, Sept. 6
Liberty at Jacksonville State – 12pm
UAB at Navy – 3:30pm
UCLA at UNLV – 8pm
WEEK 3
Saturday, Sept. 13
Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm
SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm
Utah at Wyoming – 8pm
WEEK 4
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Texas at Army – 12pm
Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm
Boise State at Air Force – 7pm
Cal at San Diego State – 10:30pm
WEEK 5
Saturday, Sept. 27
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm
Rice at Navy – 3:30pm
Washington State at Colorado State – 7:30pm
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 2
Sam Houston at New Mexico State – 9pm
Friday, Oct. 3
Western Kentucky at Delaware – 7pm
Colorado State at San Diego State – 10:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 4
Ohio at Ball State – 12pm
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm
UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm
Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm
WEEK 7
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Liberty at UTEP – 8pm
Thursday, Oct. 9
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston – 8pm
Friday, Oct. 10
Fresno State at Colorado State – 9pm
Saturday, Oct. 11
Charlotte at Army – 12pm
Air Force at UNLV – 3:30pm
San Jose State at Wyoming – 7pm
San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm
WEEK 8
Tuesday, Oct. 14
New Mexico State at Liberty – 7pm
Wednesday, Oct. 15
UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm
Friday, Oct. 17
San Jose State at Utah State – 9pm
Saturday, Oct. 18
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm
Wyoming at Air Force – 3:30pm
WEEK 9
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Western Kentucky at LA Tech – 7:30pm
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Missouri State at New Mexico State – 9pm
Friday, Oct. 24
Boise State at Nevada – 10pm
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm
FAU at Navy – 3:30pm
Colorado State at Wyoming – 7:30pm
WEEK 10
Wednesday, Oct. 29
FIU at Missouri State – 8pm
Friday, Oct. 31
Sam Houston at LA Tech – 8pm
Saturday, Nov. 1
UAB at UConn – 12pm
Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm
Wyoming at San Diego State – 7pm
Hawaii at San Jose State – 10:30pm
WEEK 11
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm
Saturday, Nov. 8
Temple at Army – 12pm
Duke at UConn – 3:30pm
Nevada at Utah State – 7:30pm
WEEK 12
Wednesday, Nov. 12
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm
Saturday, Nov. 15
Air Force at UConn – 12pm
San Jose State at Nevada – 3:30pm
Utah State at UNLV – 7pm
Boise State at San Diego State – 10:30pm
WEEK 13
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Mid-American Conference TBD – 7pm
Saturday, Nov. 22
Tulsa at Army – 12pm
Jacksonville State at FIU – 3:30pm
New Mexico at Air Force – 7pm
Utah State at Fresno State – 10:30pm
WEEK 14
Friday, Nov. 28
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm
San Diego State at New Mexico – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 29
Mid-American Conference TBD – 12pm
Kennesaw State at Liberty – 3:30pm
UNLV at Nevada – 9pm
CHAMP WEEK
Friday, Dec. 5
Conference USA Championship – 7pm
Not a whole lot of opportunities to see power schools play on CBSSN this year. They’ve only got UCLA, SMU, Utah, Cal, and Duke. I mean, it makes sense given the TV contracts, but I expect ratings for CBSSN to get lower and lower.