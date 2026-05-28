CBS Sports announces 2026 college football schedule

CBS Sports has announced its 2026 college football schedule, which features a total of 22 games that will also stream on Paramount+.

The CBS schedule in 2026 kicks off on Saturday, September 5 with Oregon hosting Boise State. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET.

CBS will televise five college football doubleheaders this fall. The first doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 and features Mississippi State at Minnesota at 3:30pm ET, followed by Texas Tech at Oregon State at 7:30pm ET.

The second doubleheader on Saturday, September 19 will lead with USC at Rutgers at 3:30pm and conclude with BYU at Colorado State at 7:30pm ET. Remaining doubleheaders are slated for September 26, October 3, and November 7 (Air Force at Army in primetime).

Other broadcasts set for CBS this season include the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 4, the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday, December 12, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Thursday, December 31.

Below is the complete CBS college football schedule for the 2026 season. Games listed as “Big Ten on CBS game” will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2026 CBS Sports college football schedule

*All times Eastern. All games on CBS and Paramount+.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Boise St. at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 12

Mississippi St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS

Texas Tech at Oregon St. – 7:30pm, CBS

Friday, Sept. 19

USC at Rutgers – 3:30pm, CBS

BYU at Colorado St. – 7:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 26

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Arizona at Washington St. – 7:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 10

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 17

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 24

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 31

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Nov. 7

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Air Force at Army – 7:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Nov. 14

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Nov. 21

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa – 12pm, CBS

Saturday, Nov. 28

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm, CBS

Friday, Dec. 4

Pac-12 Championship – 8pm, CBS

Saturday, Dec. 12

Army vs. Navy – 3pm, CBS

Thursday, Dec. 31

Sun Bowl – 2pm, CBS

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES