CBS Sports announces 2025 college football schedule

CBS Sports has announced its 2025 college football schedule, which features a total of 23 games that will also stream on Paramount+.

The CBS schedule in 2025 kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 when the Stanford Cardinal travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET / 1:30pm HT.

Week 1 action on CBS features the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:30pm ET.

CBS will televise three college football doubleheaders and one tripleheader this fall. The first doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 and features Michigan at Nebraska at 3:30pm ET, followed by Washington at Washington State at 7:30pm ET.

The second doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 4 will leadoff with Air Force at Navy at noon ET with a to be determined Big Ten game at 3:30pm ET. A doubleheader is also slated for Black Friday (Nov. 28) and will feature Iowa at Nebraska at noon ET followed by Boise State at Utah State at 4:00pm ET.

The CBS college football tripleheader is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 and begins with Army at Air Force at noon ET. A to be determined Big Ten game will follow at 3:30pm ET, and the lineup will conclude with Washington State at Oregon State at 7:30pm ET.

Other broadcasts set for CBS this season include the annual Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 13 and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Below is the complete CBS college football schedule for the 2025 season. Games listed as “Big Ten on CBS game” will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2025 CBS Sports college football schedule

*All times Eastern. All games on CBS and Paramount+.

Friday, Aug. 23

Stanford at Hawaii – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 30

Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 6

Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

USC at Purdue – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 20

Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30pm

Washington at Washington State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 27

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

Army at Air Force – 12pm

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Washington State at Oregon State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm

Boise State at Utah State – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 29

Big Ten on CBS Game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 13

Army vs. Navy – 3pm

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – 2pm

