CBS Sports announces 2024 college football schedule

CBS Sports has announced its 2024 college football schedule, which features a total of 23 games that will also stream on Paramount+.

The CBS schedule in 2024 kicks off with a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring Akron at Ohio State at 3:30pm ET, followed by UCLA at Hawaii at 7:30pm ET.

CBS will also televise a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 14, which features Notre Dame at Purdue at 3:30pm ET and Colorado at Colorado State at 7:30pm ET.

Other broadcasts set for CBS this season include the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Below is the complete CBS college football schedule for the 2024 season. Games listed as “Big Ten on CBS game” will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2024 CBS college football schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm

UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 7

Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 14

Notre Dame at Purdue – 3:30pm

Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 21

USC at Michigan – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 28

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force – 12pm

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 12

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 19

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 26

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 9

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 16

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 23

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm

Stanford at San Jose State – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 30

Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm

Saturday, Dec. 7

Big Ten Championship Game – 8pm

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army-Navy Game – 3pm

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – 2pm

