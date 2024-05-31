CBS Sports announces 2024 college football schedule

CBS Sports has announced its 2024 college football schedule, which features a total of 23 games that will also stream on Paramount+.
The CBS schedule in 2024 kicks off with a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring Akron at Ohio State at 3:30pm ET, followed by UCLA at Hawaii at 7:30pm ET.
CBS will also televise a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 14, which features Notre Dame at Purdue at 3:30pm ET and Colorado at Colorado State at 7:30pm ET.
Other broadcasts set for CBS this season include the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 14, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Below is the complete CBS college football schedule for the 2024 season. Games listed as “Big Ten on CBS game” will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
2024 CBS college football schedule
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Akron at Ohio State – 3:30pm
UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 7
Iowa State at Iowa – 3:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 14
Notre Dame at Purdue – 3:30pm
Colorado at Colorado State – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 21
USC at Michigan – 3:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 28
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 12
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 19
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 26
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 9
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 16
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 23
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm
Stanford at San Jose State – 4pm
Saturday, Nov. 30
Big Ten on CBS game – 3:30pm
Saturday, Dec. 7
Big Ten Championship Game – 8pm
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army-Navy Game – 3pm
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – 2pm
