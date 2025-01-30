California, San Jose State schedule football series for 2028, 2031

The California Golden Bears and San Jose State Spartans have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2031 seasons, it was announced Thursday.

In the first game of the series, California will host San Jose State at Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The series will conclude three seasons later with the Golden Bears traveling to face the Spartans at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031.

The 2028 contest between Cal and San Jose State will mark their first gridiron meeting since the 1996 season. The Golden Bears have won nine consecutive games in the series dating back to 1988 and currently lead the overall series 29-6.

In other non-conference action in 2028, California is slated to host the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 2 and travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 16.

San Jose State is the first scheduled non-conference contest for California in 2031.

“I am very excited that we were able to facilitate this series with Cal,” said San Jose State Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. “It has been over three decades since we played the Golden Bears, and I know our fans will be excited to see this Bay Area rivalry. We will open this series on the road in 2028 and then host Cal in 2031 as part of four non-conference home games.”

San Jose State now has all four non-conference opponents lined up for both the 2028 and 2031 seasons. In 2028, the Spartans open with back-to-back home games against the Howard Bison (Sept. 2) and Toledo Rockets (Sept. 9) and will close the season at the Stanford Cardinal (Nov. 25).

SJSU’s 2031 non-conference slate includes four home games. In addition to Cal, the Spartans will host the Chattanooga Mocs (Aug. 30), Washington State Cougars (Sept. 6), and Rice Owls (Sept. 20).

