California adds Wagner to 2026 football schedule

The California Golden Bears have added the Wagner Seahawks to their 2026 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

California will host Wagner at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Wagner competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seahawks are led by head coach Tom Masella, who has a 9-38 overall record at the school.

California, which began play in the ACC last season, now has all four non-conference opponents set for its 2026 football schedule. The Golden Bears are scheduled to open the season at home against the UCLA Bruins at Cal Memorial Stadium.

Other non-conference opponents for Cal in 2026 include the BYU Cougars on the road on Sept. 12 and the UNLV Rebels at home in Berkeley on Oct. 3.

In ACC action in 2026, Cal is scheduled to host Clemson, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest and travel to NC State, SMU, Syracuse, and Virginia.

California is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Wagner in 2026. The Seahawks are also scheduled to visit the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 12, host the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 10, and visit the Lafayette Leopards on a date to be determined.

