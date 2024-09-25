California adds Texas Southern to 2025 football schedule

The California Golden Bears have added the Texas Southern Tigers to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

California will host Texas Southern at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Texas Southern competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tigers are playing their first season under the guidance of head coach Cris Dishman, who was most recently the defensive coordinator for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2023. The Tigers are 1-2 so far this season, with a road win over Prairie View A&M and back-to-back road losses at Rice and Lamar.

California, which began play in the ACC this season, now has all four non-conference opponents set for its 2025 football schedule. The Golden Bears are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Aug. 30.

Other non-conference opponents for Cal next season include the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home on Sept. 13 and the San Diego State Aztecs on the road on Sept. 20.

In ACC action in 2025, Cal is scheduled to host Duke, North Carolina, SMU, and Virginia and travel to Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia Tech.

California is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Texas Southern in 2025. The Tigers are also scheduled to visit the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 13 next season.

