California adds Sacramento State, Old Dominion to 2027 football schedule

The California Golden Bears have added the Sacramento State Hornets and Old Dominion Monarchs to their 2027 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

California will host Sacramento State at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, August 28, 2027. The game will be played in Week Zero, which was recently allowed by the NCAA for all teams beginning next season.

California and Sacramento State have met three times previously on the gridiron, with the Golden Bears leading the series 3-0. Sacramento State will be playing its first season as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this fall.

Old Dominion, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, will make the cross-country trek to take on California on September 11, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

California now has all three non-conference opponents set for its 2027 football schedule. The Golden Bears are also scheduled to visit the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 4 that season.

California is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Sacramento State in 2027. The Hornets are also scheduled to visit North Dakota State on Sept. 11 and host San Diego on a date to be determined.

Old Dominion has tentatively completed its 2027 non-league slate with the addition of Cal. The Monarchs are also slated to host Norfolk State on Sept. 4, visit Central Michigan on Sept. 18, and host Charlotte on Sept. 25.

Football Schedules