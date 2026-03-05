Cal Poly releases 2026 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have released their 2026 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

The Mustangs begin their campaign on Friday, August 28 at home against Idaho in a Big Sky Conference matchup that marks the earliest season start for the program since 2019. Cal Poly remains in San Luis Obispo on September 5 to host Central Washington in its first non‑conference game of the year.

The Mustangs make their first road trip on September 12 with a visit to San Jose State, their lone FBS opponent on the schedule, before returning home on September 19 to face San Diego. Big Sky play resumes on September 26 when Cal Poly travels to Eastern Washington, beginning a stretch of three conference road games in four weeks.

Cal Poly returns to Mustang Memorial Field on October 3 to host Weber State before heading back on the road for consecutive Big Sky contests at Idaho State on October 10 and Northern Colorado on October 17. The Mustangs then return home on October 24 to face Utah Tech in their final home game before November.

The team closes October with an October 31 road trip to reigning national champion Montana State, followed by a November 7 home matchup against Northern Arizona. Cal Poly is idle on November 14 before concluding the regular season on November 21 at UC Davis in the annual rivalry meeting.

Below is Cal Poly’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Cal Poly Football Schedule

08/28 – Idaho*

09/05 – Central Washington

09/12 – at San Jose State

09/19 – San Diego

09/26 – at Eastern Washington*

10/03 – Weber State*

10/10 – at Idaho State*

10/17 – at Northern Colorado*

10/24 – Utah Tech*

10/31 – at Montana State*

11/07 – Northern Arizona*

11/14 – OFF

11/21 – at UC Davis*

* Big Sky contest.

Cal Poly finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky action. The Mustangs are entering their first season under head coach Tim Skipper.