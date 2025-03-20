Cal Poly releases 2025 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

For the second consecutive season, Cal Poly opens with a non-conference road tilt against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The following week on Sept. 6, the Mustangs venture to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, to take on the Utah Utes.

Cal Poly opens its home slate at Mustang Memorial Field at Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13 against the Division II Western Oregon Wolves. A trip to face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 20 follows, which closes out the non-Big Sky slate.

Cal Poly opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 on the road against Sacramento State. Other conference road tilts include Montana on Oct. 11, Idaho State on Nov. 8, and Northern Arizona on Nov. 15.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit San Luis Obispo in 2025 include UC Davis on Oct. 4, Montana State on Oct. 25, Portland State on Nov. 1, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 22.

Below is Cal Poly’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Cal Poly Football Schedule

08/30 – at San Diego

09/06 – at Utah

09/13 – Western Oregon

09/20 – at Stephen F. Austin

09/27 – at Sacramento State*

10/04 – UC Davis*

10/11 – at Montana*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Montana State*

11/01 – Portland State*

11/08 – at Idaho State*

11/15 – at Northern Arizona*

11/22 – Eastern Washington*

* Big Sky contest.

Cal Poly finished the 2024 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Big Sky action. The Mustangs are entering their third season under head coach Paul Wulff, who is now 6-16 overall at the school.