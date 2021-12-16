Cal Poly announces 2022 football schedule

The Cal Poly Mustangs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home contests.

Cal Poly is scheduled to start their fall 2021 slate with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on the road on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Mustangs then open their home schedule at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Sept. 10 against the San Diego Toreros. Non-conference action for the Mustangs concludes on Sept. 17 on the road against the South Dakota Coyotes.

After an open date, Cal Poly kicks off Big Sky Conference action at home against Sacramento State on Oct. 1. The Mustangs then travel for back-to-back contests at Northern Arizona on Oct. 8 and at Idaho State on Oct. 15.

Cal Poly returns home to host Eastern Washington on Oct. 22 before heading out again for consecutive road contests at UC Davis on Oct. 29 and at Montana on Nov. 5.

The Mustangs close out their 2022 regular-season schedule with back-to-back home games in San Luis Obispo against Montana State on Nov. 12 and Portland State on Nov. 19.

Below is Cal Poly’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Cal Poly Football Schedule

09/03 – at Fresno State

09/10 – San Diego

09/17 – at South Dakota

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – Sacramento State*

10/08 – at Northern Arizona*

10/15 – at Idaho State*

10/22 – Eastern Washington*

10/29 – at UC Davis*

11/05 – at Montana*

11/12 – Montana State*

11/19 – Portland State*

* Big Sky contest.

Cal Poly finished the fall 2021 campaign 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action. The Mustangs’ last winning season came in 2016 (7-5, 5-3).