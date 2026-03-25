CAA announces kickoff times for 2026 football season

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has announced kickoff times for the 2026 football season, which includes all CAA contests and home non-conference contests.
Each CAA team continues to play four home and four road conference contests as well as four non-conference contests.
CAA action this fall kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 27 five teams in action, including a CAA contest that features Towson hosting Maine at 6:00pm ET.
One previously unannounced non-conference matchup involving a CAA team was also revealed by the TV schedule release — Glenville State at Elon on Thursday, Aug. 27.
A couple of games also had their dates adjusted from Saturdays and are listed below:
- Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton – Thurs., Aug. 27
- North Carolina A&T at Georgia State – Fri., Sept. 4
Below is the complete 2026 CAA football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.
2026 CAA Football Schedule
All times Eastern.
Thursday, August 27
*Maine at Towson – 6pm
Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton – 6pm
Glenville State at Elon – 7pm
Stony Brook at Delaware State – TBA
Friday, August 28
*New Hampshire at UAlbany – 7pm
Rhode Island at Merrimack – TBA
Saturday, August 29
Morgan State at North Carolina A&T – 6pm
Bryant at Stonehill – TBA
Campbell at ETSU – TBA
Monmouth at Tennessee Tech – TBA
Thursday, September 3
Lindenwood at Stony Brook – 7pm
UAlbany at Buffalo – TBA
Friday, September 4
North Carolina A&T at Georgia State – TBA
Saturday, September 5
*Sacred Heart at Monmouth – 2pm
Western Carolina at Campbell – 3:30pm
Bryant at Army – TBA
Elon at Davidson – TBA
Hampton at Maryland – TBA
Maine at Appalachian State – TBA
New Hampshire at Syracuse – TBA
Rhode Island at Temple – TBA
Towson at Navy – TBA
Saturday, September 12
*Elon at Rhode Island – 12pm
Merrimack at Maine – 5pm
*Bryant at Hampton – 6pm
Stonehill at New Hampshire – 6pm
UAlbany at LIU – TBA
Campbell at Florida – TBA
Monmouth at Western Michigan – TBA
North Carolina A&T at NC Central – TBA
Sacred Heart at UMass – TBA
Stony Brook at Ball State – TBA
Towson at South Carolina – TBA
Saturday, September 19
Harvard at New Hampshire – 1pm
*Rhode Island at Stony Brook – 2:30pm
*Monmouth at UAlbany – 3:30pm
Morgan State at Towson – 6pm
*North Carolina A&T at Campbell – 6pm
*Sacred Heart at Elon – TBA
Princeton at Bryant – 1pm
Hampton at Norfolk State – TBA
Maine at Boston College – TBA
Saturday, September 26
*New Hampshire at Sacred Heart – 12pm
*Maine at Elon – 2pm
*Rhode Island at North Carolina A&T – 4pm
*Campbell at Hampton – 6pm
UAlbany at Princeton – TBA
Monmouth at Dartmouth – TBA
Stony Brook at Fordham – TBA
Towson at Delaware State – TBA
Saturday, October 3
Brown at Rhode Island – 12pm
*Elon at New Hampshire – 1pm
*Towson at Monmouth – 1pm
Delaware State at UAlbany – 3:30pm
*Sacred Heart at Maine – 3:30pm
*North Carolina A&T at Bryant – 6pm
Howard at Hampton (Audi Field) – TBA
Campbell at North Carolina Central – TBA
Saturday, October 10
*New Hampshire at North Carolina A&T – 12pm
Stonehill at Sacred Heart – 12pm
Wofford at Elon – 2pm
*Stony Brook at Towson – 4pm
Bryant at Brown – TBA
Saturday, October 17
Chicago State at North Carolina A&T – 12pm
*Hampton at Sacred Heart – 12pm
*Bryant at Maine – 1pm
*Monmouth at New Hampshire – 1pm
*UAlbany at Stony Brook – 2:30pm
*Towson at Campbell – 3:30pm
Elon at Stanford – TBA
Rhode Island at Yale – TBA
Saturday, October 24
*UAlbany at Rhode Island – 12pm
*Campbell at Maine – 1pm
*Stony Brook at Bryant – 2pm
*Monmouth at Hampton – 2pm
New Hampshire at Merrimack – TBA
Saturday, October 31
*Campbell at UAlbany – 12pm
*Maine at Rhode Island – 12pm
*Sacred Heart at Stony Brook – 12pm
*Bryant at Monmouth – 1pm
*Elon at North Carolina A&T – 1pm
*Hampton at Towson – 1pm
Saturday, November 7
*North Carolina A&T at Monmouth – 12pm
*Towson at Sacred Heart – 12pm
*Rhode Island at New Hampshire – 1pm
*Stony Brook at Campbell – 1pm
*UAlbany at Bryant – 1pm
*Hampton at Elon – 2pm
Saturday, November 14
*Bryant at Sacred Heart – 12pm
*Maine at UAlbany – 12pm
Merrimack at Monmouth – 12pm
*Towson at Rhode Island – 12pm
*North Carolina A&T at Hampton – 1pm
*Stony Brook at New Hampshire – 1pm
*Campbell at Elon – 2pm
Saturday, November 21
*UAlbany at North Carolina A&T – 12pm
*Hampton at Stony Brook – 12pm
*Rhode Island at Bryant – 1pm
*Monmouth at Campbell – 1pm
*Elon at Towson – 1pm
*New Hampshire at Maine – 1pm
Sacred Heart at Merrimack – TBA
* CAA game