CAA announces kickoff times for 2026 football season

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has announced kickoff times for the 2026 football season, which includes all CAA contests and home non-conference contests.

Each CAA team continues to play four home and four road conference contests as well as four non-conference contests.

CAA action this fall kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 27 five teams in action, including a CAA contest that features Towson hosting Maine at 6:00pm ET.

One previously unannounced non-conference matchup involving a CAA team was also revealed by the TV schedule release — Glenville State at Elon on Thursday, Aug. 27.

A couple of games also had their dates adjusted from Saturdays and are listed below:

Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton – Thurs., Aug. 27

North Carolina A&T at Georgia State – Fri., Sept. 4

Below is the complete 2026 CAA football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.

2026 CAA Football Schedule

All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 27

*Maine at Towson – 6pm

Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton – 6pm

Glenville State at Elon – 7pm

Stony Brook at Delaware State – TBA

Friday, August 28

*New Hampshire at UAlbany – 7pm

Rhode Island at Merrimack – TBA

Saturday, August 29

Morgan State at North Carolina A&T – 6pm

Bryant at Stonehill – TBA

Campbell at ETSU – TBA

Monmouth at Tennessee Tech – TBA

Thursday, September 3

Lindenwood at Stony Brook – 7pm

UAlbany at Buffalo – TBA

Friday, September 4

North Carolina A&T at Georgia State – TBA

Saturday, September 5

*Sacred Heart at Monmouth – 2pm

Western Carolina at Campbell – 3:30pm

Bryant at Army – TBA

Elon at Davidson – TBA

Hampton at Maryland – TBA

Maine at Appalachian State – TBA

New Hampshire at Syracuse – TBA

Rhode Island at Temple – TBA

Towson at Navy – TBA

Saturday, September 12

*Elon at Rhode Island – 12pm

Merrimack at Maine – 5pm

*Bryant at Hampton – 6pm

Stonehill at New Hampshire – 6pm

UAlbany at LIU – TBA

Campbell at Florida – TBA

Monmouth at Western Michigan – TBA

North Carolina A&T at NC Central – TBA

Sacred Heart at UMass – TBA

Stony Brook at Ball State – TBA

Towson at South Carolina – TBA

Saturday, September 19

Harvard at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Rhode Island at Stony Brook – 2:30pm

*Monmouth at UAlbany – 3:30pm

Morgan State at Towson – 6pm

*North Carolina A&T at Campbell – 6pm

*Sacred Heart at Elon – TBA

Princeton at Bryant – 1pm

Hampton at Norfolk State – TBA

Maine at Boston College – TBA

Saturday, September 26

*New Hampshire at Sacred Heart – 12pm

*Maine at Elon – 2pm

*Rhode Island at North Carolina A&T – 4pm

*Campbell at Hampton – 6pm

UAlbany at Princeton – TBA

Monmouth at Dartmouth – TBA

Stony Brook at Fordham – TBA

Towson at Delaware State – TBA

Saturday, October 3

Brown at Rhode Island – 12pm

*Elon at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Towson at Monmouth – 1pm

Delaware State at UAlbany – 3:30pm

*Sacred Heart at Maine – 3:30pm

*North Carolina A&T at Bryant – 6pm

Howard at Hampton (Audi Field) – TBA

Campbell at North Carolina Central – TBA

Saturday, October 10

*New Hampshire at North Carolina A&T – 12pm

Stonehill at Sacred Heart – 12pm

Wofford at Elon – 2pm

*Stony Brook at Towson – 4pm

Bryant at Brown – TBA

Saturday, October 17

Chicago State at North Carolina A&T – 12pm

*Hampton at Sacred Heart – 12pm

*Bryant at Maine – 1pm

*Monmouth at New Hampshire – 1pm

*UAlbany at Stony Brook – 2:30pm

*Towson at Campbell – 3:30pm

Elon at Stanford – TBA

Rhode Island at Yale – TBA

Saturday, October 24

*UAlbany at Rhode Island – 12pm

*Campbell at Maine – 1pm

*Stony Brook at Bryant – 2pm

*Monmouth at Hampton – 2pm

New Hampshire at Merrimack – TBA

Saturday, October 31

*Campbell at UAlbany – 12pm

*Maine at Rhode Island – 12pm

*Sacred Heart at Stony Brook – 12pm

*Bryant at Monmouth – 1pm

*Elon at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

*Hampton at Towson – 1pm

Saturday, November 7

*North Carolina A&T at Monmouth – 12pm

*Towson at Sacred Heart – 12pm

*Rhode Island at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Stony Brook at Campbell – 1pm

*UAlbany at Bryant – 1pm

*Hampton at Elon – 2pm

Saturday, November 14

*Bryant at Sacred Heart – 12pm

*Maine at UAlbany – 12pm

Merrimack at Monmouth – 12pm

*Towson at Rhode Island – 12pm

*North Carolina A&T at Hampton – 1pm

*Stony Brook at New Hampshire – 1pm

*Campbell at Elon – 2pm

Saturday, November 21

*UAlbany at North Carolina A&T – 12pm

*Hampton at Stony Brook – 12pm

*Rhode Island at Bryant – 1pm

*Monmouth at Campbell – 1pm

*Elon at Towson – 1pm

*New Hampshire at Maine – 1pm

Sacred Heart at Merrimack – TBA

* CAA game