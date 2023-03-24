Butler completes 2023 non-conference football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have completed their 2023 non-conference football schedule, according to information gathered by FBSchedules.com.

Butler is scheduled to open the 2023 season on the road against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. The contest, which was announced back in May of 2019, will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

According to the official athletics website of Taylor University, the Taylor Trojans will travel to take on the Butler Bulldogs at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Butler and Taylor first met on the gridiron in 2010 and have played 10 contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2022, the Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 45-10 in Indianapolis.

Butler’s third and final non-conference game of the 2023 season is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Wabash Little Giants at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl, according to the official athletics website of Wabash College.

Butler and Wabash have played 67 times in a series that began back in 1884 in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs defeated the Little Giants in their last six meetings, including a 35-12 decision in their most recent matchup in 1976, and currently lead the overall series 39-19-9.

The Taylor Trojans are a member of the Mideast League of the Mid-States Football Association in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), while Wabash competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) in Division III.

Butler has not yet announced their 2023 Pioneer Football League schedule, but four of the eight contests have been revealed through other team releases. The Bulldogs will host Valparaiso (Oct. 28) and Drake (Nov. 18) and will travel to Stetson (Sept. 23) and Morehead State (Nov. 4).

Future Butler Football Schedules