Butler adds Hanover College to 2025 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have added the Hanover Panthers to their 2025 football schedule, according to the official athletics website of Hanover College.

Butler will travel to face Hanover College at Alumni Stadium in Hanover, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the 25th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Butler and Hanover first met on the gridiron in 1887 and squared off most recently on Sept. 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Bulldogs won that contest, 53-0, and now lead the overall series 22-1-1.

Hanover College University is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) in Division III. The Panthers finished the 2024 season 8-3 overall (5-3 HCAC) and won the inaugural ForeverLawn Bowl over Wabash, 13-10.

In other non-conference action this fall, Butler will travel to face the Northern Iowa Panthers in their season-opener on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Bulldogs will also visit the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Butler can scheduled a fourth non-conference opponent this season under current NCAA bylaws.

Butler’s Pioneer Football League eight-game slate was previously announced. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Marist, Presbyterian, Drake, and Valparaiso and will visit St. Thomas, Dayton, Morehead State, and San Diego.

