Buffalo, Jacksonville State schedule football series for 2028, 2031

The Buffalo Bulls and Jacksonville State Gamecocks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2031 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Buffalo will host Jacksonville State at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Bulls travel to take on the Gamecocks at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

Buffalo and Jacksonville State have never met on the gridiron in their history. The Bulls compete in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), while the Gamecocks completed their first season in Conference USA in 2023 after moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Jacksonville State, Buffalo has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Bulls are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2.

Other non-conference opponents for Buffalo in 2028 include the Stony Brook Seawolves at home on Sept. 9 and the UConn Huskies on the road on Sept. 23.

Jacksonville State now has two non-conference opponents scheduled in 2028 following the addition of Buffalo. The Gamecocks are slated to open the season at home against the UAB Blazers on Sept 2.

