Buffalo adds Miami (FL) and Wagner to 2030 football schedule

The Buffalo Bulls have added games against the Miami Hurricanes and Wagner Seahawks to their 2030 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

Buffalo will travel to take on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2030. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs in football.

Buffalo is 6-21-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). In their most recent matchup with an ACC program, the Bulls fell on the road against the Boston College Eagles, 35-3, on Oct. 1, 2016.

Buffalo also announced on Tuesday that it will host the Wagner Seahawks UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The game will mark the third meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Bulls and Seahawks first squared off on the gridiron in 1987 in Buffalo, which resulted in a 20-0 Wagner victory. Buffalo evened the series at one game apiece in their most recent matchup in 2021 after blowing out Wagner, 69-7.

Wagner competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC). The Seahawks have won two NEC championships, claiming a share in 2012 and again two seasons later in 2014.

With the addition of Miami and Wagner, Buffalo now has three opponents for its non-conference schedule for the 2030 season. The Bulls are also scheduled to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 21.

Buffalo was previously scheduled to host the Delaware Blue Hens during the 2030 season on Sept. 7, but will now face Miami on that date. Per Delaware’s official website, the 2030 Bulls-Blue Hens game has been rescheduled for Sept. 20, 2031.

Miami now has two opponents for its 2030 non-conference schedule. The Hurricanes are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Auburn Tigers on Aug. 31.

