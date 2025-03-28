Bucknell announces 2025 football schedule

The Bucknell Bison have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home contests.

Bucknell will bookend its first league contest with four non-league tilts. The Bison open the campaign with an Aug. 30 date against FBS opponent Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo. The following week, Bucknell travels to Tenney Field in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to take on Marist of the Pioneer Football League. VMI of the Southern Conference then visits Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13.

The first Patriot League outing of the season for Bucknell takes place the following week, as Lehigh heads to Lewisburg for the second of a four-game home stand. Non-league games against SFU (Sept. 27) and Richmond (Oct. 4) follow to close out the home stretch.

A pair of road games follows, with a league contest at Lafayette on Oct. 11 and a trek to Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. to square off with Cornell of the Ivy League on Oct. 18. The Bison will finish the slate with four consecutive Patriot League games. Georgetown visits on Oct. 25, followed by an off week. Bucknell then hits the road to Coffey Field in The Bronx to do battle with Fordham on Nov. 8.

Bucknell then plays its final home game of the 2025 season against Holy Cross on Nov. 15. The Bison then close their season at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., against Cornell.

The upcoming season marks just the fourth time in Bucknell football history that it will play 12 games in a regular season.

2025 Bucknell Football Schedule

08/30 – at Air Force

09/06 – at Marist

09/13 – VMI

09/20 – Lehigh*

09/27 – Saint Francis

10/04 – Richmond

10/11 – at Lafayette*

10/18 – at Cornell

10/25 – Georgetown*

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at Fordham*

11/15 – Holy Cross*

11/22 – at Colgate*

* Patriot League contest.

Bucknell finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 4-2 in Patriot League play. The Bison are entering their seventh season under head coach Dave Cecchini, who has a 19-41 overall record at the school.