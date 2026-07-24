Bowling Green adds Rhode Island to 2027 football schedule

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Kalderris Roberts (0) bobbles a hand off from quarterback Drew Pyne (9) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Bowling Green Falcons have added the Rhode Island Rams to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Bowling Green was obtained from the University of Rhode Island via a state public records request.

Bowling Green will host Rhode Island at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, September 11, 2027. The Falcons will pay the Rams a $375,000 guarantee for the contest, per the copy of the agreement.

Bowling Green and Rhode Island have met once previously in football. The Falcons defeated the Rams 48-8 in that contest on Sept. 29, 2012 in Bowling Green.

Rhode Island competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Rams advanced to the FCS Playoffs last season, but lost 47-26 on the road at UC Davis in the second round, finishing 11-3 overall.

The addition of Rhode Island tentatively completes Bowling Green’s non-conference football schedule for the 2027 season. The Falcons are also scheduled to visit Ohio State on Sept. 4, host Iowa State on Sept. 18, and travel to Marshall on Sept. 25.

Rhode Island now has three of its four opponents set for its 2027 non-conference slate. In addition to playing at Bowling Green, the Rams are scheduled to travel to Boston College on Sept. 25 and Brown on Oct. 9.

Bowling Green is set to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at home against Tarleton State (12:00pm ET, ESPN+). Rhode Island opens its season in Week Zero on Friday, August 28 on the road against Merrimack.

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