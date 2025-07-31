Boston College adds UTEP to 2027 football schedule

The Boston College Eagles have added the UTEP Miners to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with Boston College was obtained from the University of Texas at El Paso via a state public records request.

Boston College will host UTEP at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Eagles will pay the Miners a $1 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2027 Boston College-UTEP contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UTEP is currently a member of Conference USA, but will move to the Mountain West Conference beginning with the 2026 season. Boston College is 2-0 against current members of Conference USA and 3-6 against current members of the Mountain West Conference.

With the addition of UTEP, Boston College has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. Other opponents for Boston College in 2027 include the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road on Sept. 11, the Cincinnati Bearcats at home on Sept. 18, and the Rhode Island Rams at home on Sept. 25.

In ACC action in 2027, Boston College is currently scheduled to host Louisville, Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest and will play at California, Clemson, Pitt, and Syracuse.

UTEP now has three non-conference opponents set for its 2027 schedule. The Miners are also slated to host the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 11 and travel to take on the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 18 that season.

