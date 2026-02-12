Boise State, Idaho to renewal football rivalry beginning in 2031

Nov 14, 2009; Boise, ID, USA; Idaho Vandals wide receiver Max Komar (22) attempts to break the tackle of Boise State Broncos safety George Iloka (8) as Boise State Broncos cornerback Brandyn Thompson (13) comes in to assist during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Bronco Stadium (Photo: Brian Losness-Imagn Images)

The Boise State Broncos and Idaho Vandals announced that the two programs will renew their long‑dormant football rivalry with a matchup scheduled for the 2031 season. The game will mark the first meeting between the in‑state opponents since 2010 and reintroduces one of the Northwest’s most recognizable and tradition‑rich series.

Boise State will host Idaho at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

“To host the Vandals in Boise and on The Blue, which is one of the most iconic places in the state of Idaho, is a great opportunity for not only both schools, but the entire state,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “I’m grateful to the Idaho athletics administration for working together on renewing the series and keeping the resources and support around this game within the state. It will also be great to showcase both universities and the longtime matchup on a national level when this game on the ‘Front Porch of Idaho’ becomes the talk of college football.”

The return of the rivalry follows years of public interest from fans, alumni, and regional supporters who have long viewed the matchup as a defining fixture in Idaho’s sports landscape.

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Boise State and get back on the football field in 2031,” Terry Gawlik, Idaho’s Director of Athletics, said of the renewed rivalry. “We know how much this game means for both fan bases and the entire Gem State. I am grateful for the work of our staff, led by Tim Mooney, and the cooperation of Bronco Athletics. Thank you to Jeremiah Dickey for working together on this and to President Scott Green and Dr. Jeremiah Shinn at Boise State for helping us finalize this agreement.”

Boise State and Idaho have met 40 times previously in a series that began on Sept. 11, 1971 in Boise. The Broncos have won the last 12 games against the Vandals and now lead the overall series, 22-17-1.

Boise State’s matchup with Idaho becomes the Broncos’ third confirmed game on the 2031 slate. They’ll open the season at Houston on Aug. 30 and, after hosting Idaho, will welcome Memphis to Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 13.

Boise State is paying Idaho $450,000 for the 2031 football game in Boise, per source. Vandals getting at least 1,000 tickets. Contract was signed a few months ago. @BroncoSportsFB @VandalFootball — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) February 12, 2026

