Boise State, East Carolina cancel future football series

The Boise State Broncos and East Carolina Pirates have agreed to cancel their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Boise State and East Carolina signed a contract for a home-and-home football series back in 2017. The series was scheduled to begin at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 12, 2026 before concluding at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., two seasons later on Sept. 9, 2028.

The series with Boise State was previously listed on East Carolina’s official athletics website, but both games have recently been removed. FBSchedules.com confirmed with East Carolina’s media relations department that the series has in fact been canceled.

With the series against Boise State now off, the Pirates are down to two scheduled non-conference opponents for both the 2026 and 2028 seasons. In 2026, East Carolina is scheduled to host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 12 and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 19.

ECU’s 2028 non-conference slate currently consists of a home game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sept. 2 and a road contest at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sept. 23.

Boise State is also down to two scheduled non-conference opponents both seasons with the cancellation of the East Carolina series. In 2026, the Broncos are slated to visit the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 5 and host the Memphis Tigers on a date to be determined. Boise’s 2028 slate includes a pair of home contests against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 2 and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 16.

