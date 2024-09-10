Boise State adds South Dakota in 2026, reschedules Houston series

The Boise State Broncos have added a home game against the South Dakota Coyotes and have also rescheduled a home-and-home series with the Houston Cougars, the school announced on Tuesday.

Boise State will host South Dakota at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 19, 2026. South Dakota is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The addition of South Dakota tentatively completes Boise State’s non-conference schedule in 2026, which also includes contests at Oregon on Sept. 5, home against Memphis on Sept. 12, and at Western Michigan on Sept. 26.

Boise State and Houston originally scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2017. After a couple of amendments, the series was set to begin on Sept. 21, 2024 at Albertsons Stadium, before concluding the following season at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2025.

Both of those games were later scrubbed, likely due to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference. Today, it was announced that the series has been rescheduled for Sept. 14, 2030 in Boise and Aug. 30, 2031 in Houston.

“We appreciate the partnership from Boise State and Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey, whom I deeply respect as a former colleague and friend, in modifying what will be an exciting home-and-home series,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez said. “There are many moving pieces with non-conference scheduling. These future competitions will benefit each program and provide a unique travel opportunity for both fan bases.”

Boise State also announced on Tuesday a minor date change for its game on the road against the Washington Huskies in 2029. Originally slated for Sept. 22, the contest has been moved up one week to Sept. 15.

