Black Friday football schedule 2023: Matchups, kickoff times, TV

The Black Friday football schedule for the 2023 season features 13 college football games and the first-ever NFL Black Friday contest.

Black Friday football on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 kicks off at noon Eastern with six college football games — Iowa at Nebraska (CBS), Miami FL at Boston College (ABC), Memphis at Temple (ESPN), Ohio at Akron (CBSSN), TCU at Oklahoma (FOX), and Toledo at Central Michigan (ESPNU).

The next game to kickoff is the inaugural Black Friday NFL contest, featuring the New York Jets hosting the Miami Dolphins at 3:00pm ET. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Two college football games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm ET — Utah State at New Mexico on CBSSN and UTSA at Tulane on ABC. Two more college games begin a half hour later at 4:00pm ET, featuring Boise State hosting Air Force on FS1 and Arkansas hosting Missouri on CBS.

The Black Friday football schedule concludes with three primetime college football games — Penn State at Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (7:30pm ET, NBC), Texas Tech at Texas (7:30pm ET, ABC), and Oregon State at Oregon (8:30pm ET, FOX).

Black Friday Football Schedule 2023

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 12:00pm ET | ESPN 12:00pm ET | CBSSN 12:00pm ET | FOX 12:00pm ET | ESPNU 3:00pm ET | Prime Video 3:30pm ET | CBSSN 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 4:00pm ET | FS1 4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 8:30pm ET | FOX

