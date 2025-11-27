Black Friday football: 2025 schedule, matchups, kickoff times, TV

Black Friday football in 2025 features a schedule of 13 college games and an NFL Black Friday matchup for only the third time.

Football action on Black Friday (Nov. 28) kicks off at noon Eastern with five college games — Iowa at Nebraska (CBS), Kent State at Northern Illinois (CBSSN), Ohio at Buffalo (ESPNU), Ole Miss at Mississippi State (ABC), and Utah at Kansas (ESPN).

The next game to kickoff is a Black Friday NFL contest, featuring the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears at 3:00pm ET. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Also kicking off at 3:00pm ET is a Mountain West Conference matchup featuring the Colorado State Rams hosting the Air Force Falcons on FS1.

Three college football games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm ET on Black Friday — Georgia at Georgia Tech (ABC), San Diego State at New Mexico (CBSSN), and Temple at North Texas (ESPN). One college game begins a half hour later at 4:00pm ET, which features Boise State visiting Utah State on CBS.

The 2025 Black Friday football schedule concludes with three primetime college football games — Indiana at Purdue (7:30pm ET, NBC), Texas A&M at Texas (7:30pm ET, ABC), and Arizona at Arizona State (9:00pm ET, FOX).

You can view the complete Black Friday slate of games below, plus links to our other schedules.

Black Friday Football: 2025 schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

12:00pm | CBS 12:00pm | CBSSN 12:00pm | ESPNU 12:00pm | ABC 12:00pm | ESPN 3:00pm | FS1 3:00pm | Prime Video 3:30pm | ABC 3:30pm | CBSSN 3:30pm | ESPN 4:00pm | CBS 7:30pm | NBC 7:30pm | ABC 9:00pm | FOX

